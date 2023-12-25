🔊 Listen to this

The Christmas Day editorial has become almost a cliche, not only at this paper but at most across the country.

A quick google search of newspaper editorials from across the land today will surely show a host of calls for kindness and understanding toward our fellow man, and hopes for world peace.

There will most likely be just as many highlighting the good deeds of local citizens, lauding them for efforts raising money for the less fortunate or collecting toys for children who would not have a gift under the Christmas tree otherwise.

And there’s sure to be a few, reminding us that what we get is not as important as what give to others – not only today but every day.

Of course, there are a couple reasons these type of editorials abound on this day.

They fit nicely with the season’s theme of goodwill and peace on earth.

Our editorial pages can also use an occasional break from the rough-and-tumble world of politics that so often dominate these pages, and what better day than today do that.

We feel there is another reason though why these editorials appear so often at this time of year, and why they are anything but cliche.

In the world we live in today, we need to hear these stories and be reminded why it is important to treat all whose paths we cross with respect and dignity.

We need to be reminded that the division, distrust and rancor which are so evident on social media do not dominate our society they way those with the loudest mouths make it seem. We need to be told that our differences don’t have to divide us, that small acts of kindness can make big differences in people’s lives — and that, yes, we all can really get along.

So in that spirit, excuse us if we dust off this near cliche just once more.

Shining examples of those who work and live to make others’ lives better abound in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Take for example, Tony Marranca.

His story has been told countless times by correspondent Tony Callaio in the pages of this paper and the Sunday Dispatch.

Six years ago, Marranca decided he was going to do something to help the children of the Greater Pittston Area. He formed the nonprofit the Greater Pittston Santa Squad to collect and distribute gifts to children in the Pittston area who otherwise might not receive any.

This year, his group delivered more than 7,500 presents to children in the Pittston area and beyond.

Or the good people at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston. Staff writer Mary Therese Biebel told us in Sunday’s Life section that more than a dozen volunteers stuffed backpacks with treats that are being presented to police, firefighters and first responders who will be working on Christmas day.

Sure we all can’t start a nonprofit or organize an effort such as the one at the JCC, but we can all do the little things that mean so much. Sometimes even a simple cheery “good morning” can make a difference in a person’s day.

So let’s all strive to be a little nicer, a little kinder, a little more understanding, and maybe next year we won’t have to trot out this old cliche again.

Merry Christmas.

– Times Leader