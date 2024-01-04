🔊 Listen to this

Robert Derwin has resigned from the Crestwood School board, according to a press release from the Crestwood School District.

Members of the NAACP were set to attend a special Crestwood Board meeting set for 6:30 p.m. tonight to protest Derwin’s spot on the board over social media posts where Derwin called Vice President Kamala Harris as a “whore” and a “Black whore.”

A video also surfaced of Derwin at a Philadelphia Eagles game where Derwin appears to intoxicated, falls and attempts to kick a woman.

The press release states, “The past and recent social media posts and videos of Mr. Robert Derwin do not reflect the standards we hold at the Crestwood School District, rather the language and actions are inappropriate and not condoned.”