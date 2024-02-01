🔊 Listen to this

February 14 – Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Stroudmoor Country Inn! Enjoy an elaborate buffet dinner in a romantic atmosphere featuring antipasto, seafood bar, lobster tail, prime rib and more. Show that special someone a little extra love and enhance your dinner with “Romantic Touches” from chocolate-covered berries, to bouquets of flowers, to an overnight stay. Call (570) 421-6431, Ext. 404 to make reservations and add special touches.