Recurring on Thursdays (4pm) – Experience the unique local flavor of the Poconos! Pocono Day Tripper delivers you to delicious destinations on the Taste of the Poconos Foodie Tour. You will get to sample local delicacies and learn about the culture behind each dish. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to chat with the chefs, learn interesting stories about the culinary history, and enjoy a unique experience with the locals. The Taste of the Poconos Foodie tour is the perfect way to get a taste of the Poconos and explore some amazing spots. Call or visit online to book.