HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco on Tuesday as their next general manager, passing over interim Champ Kelly for the position.

Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager, the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time.

Telesco, 51, comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013. The Chargers fired Telesco and coach Brandon Staley on Dec. 15, a day after Los Angeles lost 63-21 at Las Vegas.

Telesco drafted eight Pro Bowl players, including quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa. But the Chargers went 86-95 during his tenure, making the playoffs three times and never winning a divisional title.

He hired three first-year coaches, so going to the Raiders will be familiar in that way for Telesco. Antonio Pierce had the interim title removed Friday, making him the full-time coach.

Telesco’s top priority will be deciding what to do at quarterback. Rookie Aidan O’Connell became the starter when Pierce took over, and though he led the Raiders to a 5-4 record over that time, his inconsistency created real doubts that he was the franchise quarterback.

The Raiders pick 13th in this year’s draft, which likely puts them outside the range of getting a top quarterback unless they trade up. Las Vegas also could stay put and perhaps select Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. if he’s still on the draft board.

FALCONS INTERVIEW MORRIS

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Raheem Morris met again with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching job, joining Bill Belichick in receiving a follow-up interview.

The team announced Tuesday night that it held a second round of talks with Morris, who was interim head coach for Atlanta’s final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He posted a 4-7 record.

The 47-year-old Morris also went 17-31 as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11.

Morris, who has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, was among several candidates expected to receive a second interview from the Falcons. That includes University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who is exploring a return to the NFL after leading the Wolverines to a national championship.

In all, the Falcons have interviewed 13 candidates as possible replacements for Arthur Smith, who was fired after his third straight 7-10 campaign. Atlanta hasn’t had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2017.

The most prominent candidate is Belichick, who won a record six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots before his more than two-decade-long tenure ended this month with him agreeing to step down.

BEARS HIRE NEW OC

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, hoping he can get the most out of Justin Fields or a new quarterback if they draft one with the No. 1 overall pick.

Waldron joins coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He replaces Luke Getsy, who was fired after two years.

“This was a very exhaustive search, but in the end I’m grateful the journey led us to Shane,” Eberflus said in a statement. “He is a great teacher and communicator with a diverse coaching background among some of the game’s most elite head coaches. I look forward to partnering with him as we build out the rest of the staff and get him started here.”

With the Seahawks, Waldron called plays for an offense led by Russell Wilson in 2021. He then helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Seahawks ranked 21st in total offense, 14th in passing and 17th in scoring this season. They also struggled on third downs.

Before moving to Seattle, Waldron spent four years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, the last three as passing game coordinator with Jared Goff as the QB. The Seahawks’ coaches were looking for new jobs after Carroll moved to an advisory role two weeks ago, ending a 14-year run that included a Super Bowl championship — a change that seemed somewhat forced by Seahawks ownership.

“I appreciate this opportunity given to me by Coach Eberflus and (general manager) Ryan Poles,” Waldron said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work at a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fan base.“

Chicago went 7-10 with an improved defense leading the way after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2022. But the Bears have some major questions, starting with whether to keep Fields or draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with the No. 1 pick.

Eberflus’ long-term security also is no sure thing, given his 10-24 record through two seasons. Only John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74) have a worse winning percentage among Bears coaches.

Though Chicago finished second in rushing after leading the league in 2022, it ranked near the bottom in passing each of the past two seasons.

Fields’ three seasons have been marked by big plays with his arm and legs but little consistency as a passer. He never really meshed with Getsy and even went public with his frustration in Week 3 when he said he was being fed too much information, comments he tried to soften later that day.

Fields showed some improvement in the pocket this season and threw for a career-high 2,562 yards in 13 games. But he was 22nd in the NFL with an 86.3 passer rating. He has thrown for 200 yards or more just 13 times in 40 games and has just one 300-yard passing game in his career.

The Bears could decide to stick with Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, as they did last year in a massive deal with Carolina. They got top receiver DJ Moore in return as well as the Panthers’ first-round selection this year. And with Carolina finishing with a league-worst 2-15 record, Chicago is again at the top of the draft.

The chance to select a potential franchise-changing quarterback like Williams or Maye might be too tempting to pass up this time. There are also salary-cap implications to consider, since a new quarterback would be on a club-friendly rookie contract. The Bears have to decide whether to pick up Fields’ fifth-year option for 2025.

Chicago also is looking for a defensive coordinator. Eberflus took over play-calling duties after Alan Williams resigned in September.