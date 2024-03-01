🔊 Listen to this

Recurring Tuesdays (weekly) from 7pm-8pm at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. Concerts feature different local performers every week, are free to attend, family-friendly, and take place on the Grand Lawn or the Worthington Ballroom. Community Concerts are open to the public. Visit the website to see a full list of performers. Concerts are held rain or shine, and performers are subject to change with little notice.