Diamonds to the United Way of Wyoming Valley and all the others who chipped in to help the victims of the fire at B’nai B’rith apartments. The agency brought dozens of volunteers to to help with clean up efforts at the Northampton Street complex, where about 30 apartments were needed removal of soot and the smell of fire. UGI stopped by with eight employees to join in. The Commission on Economic Opportunity Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank also held a food distribution last week. From the start, the community has worked to help victims, including Wilkes-Barre Area School District offering space at GAR Memorial for evacuees when the fire first struck. Each story of help is a reminder that we are stronger as a community working together, especially in times of crisis.

Coal to the local state lawmakers who were invited to a League of Women Voters brunch but opted not to show. Only two of 12 invitees came, Rep Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre and Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township. We appreciate that lawmakers, by nature of their positions, have a lot of work to do, and we prefer they stick to it, especially with the annual budgetary process underway. But it is a little hard to believe so many were too busy on a Saturday to show up, answer questions and just listen to concerns of constituents. Many of the same politicians go out of their way to stop at ribbon cuttings and other ceremonies they believe (rightly or wrongly) show how hard they are working for us. We hope they will consider putting equal effort into appearing at future events designed, fundamentally, to connect them directly to voters.

Diamonds to the Fire and Ice Gala success in raising money for the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA. The event drew more than 100 residents and raised more than $200,000, to be spent providing free services to adult cancer patients and their care givers, including yoga, personal training, meditation, Tai Chi and support groups. There are times it is hard to believe advances in medicine have failed to put a bigger dent in the scourge of cancers, but it is reassuring to know so many people want to help those grappling with the disease.

Coal to a truly depressing story abut a mother who allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old daughter at a hair salon to go on an alcohol and ecstasy binge. According to police, once found, the woman even admitted going on a four-day “bender.” Adding to the disturbing details of the case, police found the woman by chance when they responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon being discovered, the woman allegedly admitted not knowing where her daughter was and that “all I wanna do is go home and smoke a carton (of cigarettes).” The disregard for a child’s well-being horrifies.

Diamonds to Russell Halchak, the World War II veteran feted at Birchwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in celebration of his 107th birthday last week. State Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep Alec Ryncavage stopped by to present him with proclamations, state lottery scratch-off tickets and a round of “Happy Birthday to you.” Halchak served in the U.S. Army in European, worked in the coal mines, was a car salesman for a while and an aide at the since-closed Retreat State Mental Hospital, all of which makes him a quintessential example of his generation and their huge contributions to this region’s growth and success.

Coal to “bitcoin scams” appearing in Forty Fort, where police are investigating two incidents where residents were told their bank accounts were hacked and they needed to transfer the money to a “bitcoin account.” It sounds like there were big red flags, like the requirement the victims not discuss the transfer with bank employees and that the bitcoin account be opened at a gas station, but this seems an example of how cryptocurrency has become another tool, in name or reality, of scammers. The need for vigilance just keeps growing.