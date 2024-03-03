🔊 Listen to this

Albrecht leapt so high at times he seemed to be attached to wires lifting him toward the fly tower above the stage (he was not). The diminutive, white-clad Myrtha flitted from corner to center of the dark stage entirely en pointe, a display of strength and balance dramatically enhancing the portrayal of a ghost queen arriving in the moonlit night.

And during the graveside pas de deux of the doomed lovers — the man still breathing, the dead woman returning as a spirit to save his life — the lead dancers demonstrated movements so smooth and unified that every lift played out as if in slow motion, effortless in appearance though surely demanding in real time.

Wilkes-Barre had the great fortune Thursday of being the first Pennsylvania stop on a national tour by the Grand Kyiv Ballet. The layers of symbolism ran deep.

They performed this tale of love, betrayal and salvation from ghostly revenge in the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, a venue that rose from near death decades ago thanks to astounding community determination, becoming an art deco example of resilience, offering a diverse line-up of shows, movies and celebrations every year.

Fitting, then, that the Kirby should host this dance of love, tragedy and survival. The noble Albrecht, betrothed to a duke’s daughter, dressing down to woo the peasant Giselle. The gamekeeper Hilarion (himself in love with Giselle) exposing the ruse. Giselle dying of the shock to her weak heart, only to return in spirit to save a grieving Albrecht from the wilis — ghosts of women betrayed by faithless lovers, who seek revenge by forcing men to dance to exhaustion and death (a fate Hilarion does not escape).

And the dancers? As the name “Grand Kyiv Ballet” makes obvious, this is a Ukrainian troupe. Principal Dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Alex Stoianov were performing in France when Russian despot Vladimir Putin launched his needless war of choice against their country — a war that, just days before the Wilkes-Barre performance, entered its third tragic year. They managed to get their children to safety, but many friends and family remain in Ukraine.

For all practical purposes, the company is a troupe in exile, working to spread their heritage, raising money for those still in the war-torn country, and waiting for the day they can safely go home.

While presenting a proclamation from the city, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said “the acclaimed dancers have turned to staging something of a peaceful protest, as they perform for audiences across the globe.”

In a report by Times Leader news partner WBRE-TV, Stoianov told Emily Allegrucci “Russia can destroy our cities but they never can destroy our culture.”

“Of course, art heals,” Kukhar said in halting English. “Heals soul, heals mind, heals heart.”

It was all a timely reminder of the many reasons Ukraine should remain a free country, not a vassal state seized solely to sooth Putin’s warped ego. Timely not only because the war marked its second anniversary days earlier, but also because ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine remains captive to a minority of politicians in the U.S. House of Representatives.

We will not argue the pros and cons of continued funding here. We will, however, urge those representatives, especially the ones opposing aid, to attend a performance by this troupe. Perhaps talk to a few of the dancers.

And put the Ukrainian aide package up for a clean vote by the entire house. If it fails, for better or worse that will be Democracy in action.

But continuing to refuse to hold a vote at this point is the antithesis of Democracy. Americans do not deserve such petulant behavior. Nor do the Ukrainians struggling to keep their country their own.

Nor do the dancers who graced our area with this exquisite performance.