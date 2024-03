🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON— Caroline M. Kudasik, 59, of West Pittston, died March 3, 2024. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.