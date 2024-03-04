🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Lars Eller (20) and the Edmonton Oilers’ Vincent Desharnais (73) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

The Edmonton Oilers’ Cody Ceci (5), Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod celebrate a goal against the Pittsburg Penguins during the second period of an NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman scored two goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Sunday.

Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and are 31-8-1 in their last 40 games. Calvin Pickard stopped 22 shots.

Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins in their third straight loss. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 31 saves.

Edmonton started the scoring with 5:53 left in the opening period as McDavid elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, but Nedeljkovic kicked the rebound straight to Hyman, who shoveled it in. Hyman has now scored in nine straight home games.

With the assist, McDavid stretched his overall points streak to 11 games and extended his home point streak to 25 games, his personal-best.

The Oilers made it 2-0 at 2:57 of the second as they broke out on a 3-on-1 shortly after a big save by Pickard in their own net, with McLeod making a nice pass through to Perry, who directed in his eighth of the season and fourth with the Oilers.

Edmonton struck again about three minutes later as a puck caromed right onto Hyman’s stick in front and he scored his team-leading 42nd goal. It was his 12th goal in his last nine games at home and 10th goal in his last eight overall.

Pittsburgh had a chance to get back in the game with three minutes to play in the second when Jansen Harkins was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway by Edmonton defender Brett Kulak. However, Harkins shot the puck wide of the net.

Edmonton kept pouring it on with 1:13 remaining in the second as McLeod scored from a bad angle, chipping a shot off of Nedeljkovic’s mask and in from near the goal line for his 10th.

Then, just 23 seconds later, Ceci was able to get his second of the season with a wrist shot to the far corner from the right faceoff dot. Warren Foegele picked up his second assist of the game to give him a career high for points at 31.

The Oilers made it 6-0 at 6:03 of the third as a huge rebound from Draisaitl’s shot came over to McDavid and he wired home his 23rd.

The Penguins ended Pickard’s shutout bid with 7:37 to play as a puck hit Ceci behind the net and bounced in front to Malkin at the side of the net to give him his 17th of the year.

Pittsburgh was without the services of Matthew Nieto, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, while Edmonton was missing Derek Ryan.

Leon Draisaitl played in his 697th career game with the Oilers, passing Gretzky for 10th place in franchise history.

WILD 4, SHARKS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov posted his second hat trick in less than two weeks, scoring the go-ahead goal with 3:59 left to lift the Minnesota Wild past the San Jose Sharks.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild, who outshot the Sharks 32-15 and stopped a three-game losing streak. Filip Gustavsson finished with 12 saves.

Former Wild centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm each scored to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the second period, and Anthony Duclair made it 3-2 for San Jose off an unassisted breakaway just 23 seconds into the third period. Kaapo Kahkonen had 28 saves and fell to 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. The Sharks are 1-7-2 in their last nine games.

CANUCKS 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Conor Garland scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Vancouver snapped a two-gameskid.

Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks, and Casey DeSmith had 18 saves to pick up his first win since Jan. 9. Vancouver went back on top of the Western Conference with 85 points with its second win in eight games.

Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim and Lukas Dostal stopped 29 shots as the Ducks were looking for their first three-game winning streak since early November.

JETS 5, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal on a partial breakaway with 6:05 remaining and Winnipeg got its ninth win in 11 games.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Sean Monahan sealed the win with empty-net goals over the final 81 seconds, and the Jets rallied from a third-period deficit for the second consecutive night.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter also scored in helping the Jets move into a tie with idle Dallas atop the Central Division standings. Laurent Brossoit stopped 17 shots to improve to 10-4-2.

JJ Peterka and Eric Robinson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

COYOTES 5, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON — Dylan Guenther had a goal and two assists, Jason Zucker and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona dealt Washington a significant defeat in the playoff race.

Logan Cooley scored on a breakaway, Michael Kesselring also had a goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row since ending a 14-game losing streak.

Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington, and Charlie Lindgren had 23 saves.

After wasting a valuable opportunity against one of the NHL’s bottom five teams, Washington sits six points back of the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and seven behind Tampa Bay and Detroit for one of the two Eastern Conference wild cards.

KINGS 5, DEVILS 1

LOS ANGELES — Phillip Danault scored three goals for his second career hat trick, Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Los Angeles beat New Jersey.

Alex Laferriere also scored, Cam Talbot made 30 saves, and the Kings won for the eighth time in 12 games under interim coach Jim Hiller.

Nico Daws was replaced in the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots for the Devils, who have lost five of seven. Timo Meier scored, and Akira Schmid made eight saves in relief.