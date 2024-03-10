🔊 Listen to this

The Wednesday gathering at Wilkes-Bare Area High School of area women who have succeeded at many levels in many fields genuinely impressed (full disclosure, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage was among them). They came to share their stories of struggle and triumph with some 1,200 students during five separate sessions throughout the day, serving as valuable examples of how to overcome adversity and keep the proverbial eye on the prize.

So we mean no disrespect in emphasizing one woman’s literal and metaphoric journey, a tale the Times Leader first reported in 2022.

Stacy McCarter joined the group of accomplished ladies at the Inspiring Careers Of NEPA (ICON) gathering as an autistic support teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, and that role alone gives her valuable insight into many aspects of toppling obstacles.

But Stacy’s backstory could literally fill a book. This comes from that 2022 story about three women graduating Misericordia University’s Women With Children program:

Faced with losing the childcare that made it possible to keep the job that prevented eviction, Stacy McCarter learned of a program where women with children can earn a college degree living rent free in a place she never heard of, 900 miles from her St. Louis home. …

Her pastor in St. Louis “stumbled on a brochure in a Mercy Center in Missouri,” read about the program, and passed the information on.

“I never even heard of Dallas, Pa. I said no, it’s too far, I don’t know if I could make a life without the other people here, I’d have to give up everything. But there were three signs.”

Stacy owed $8,000 “with daycare at risk,” and unexpectedly got a check in the mail that matched her debt. Sign one.

She attended a parade and asked a person at a kiosk what time it stepped off. “ ‘Well, I don’t know, I’m not from here,’ the person said. ‘I’m from Dallas, Pa.’ She asked me to consider this program. After the parade I looked for her again, but she wasn’t there, and no one even knew the booth had been there.” Sign two.

Stacy went home to fill out the application and saw that mothers could bring no more than two children. She called her pastor to complain about the false hope. She considered putting her youngest in someone else’s care. “I thought, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and if I don’t take it I won’t make it.”

She called Misericordia, and program director Katherine Pohlidal told her “we just started accepting moms with three children. I dropped the phone.” Sign three.

“God paved the way for me.”

Stacy made the Dean’s List, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education. Along with an array of volunteer work on her resume here and back home, she always yearned to work in a classroom. “Teaching is my passion.”

The Ruth Matthews Bourger Women With Children program at Misericordia includes free books and academic supplies for mother and children, support in securing government subsidies, and free housing in group homes on campus.

But that’s the physical, visible stuff. There is something more. In 2022 the three graduates cited the friendships with single mothers in a learning environment, the benefit of their children seeing others their age in similar situations, and all the things parents and kids get to experience in the WWC setting that they couldn’t have while struggling to make ends meet before coming to Misericordia.

Stacy added one other benefit: “It’s the safety,” she said back then. “My safety and the safety of my kids. Because I was safe, I could be the student, and not the mom in crisis.”

She is now the mom behind the teacher’s desk, helping improve the futures not only of her own children but of all those in her classroom. And her success may be the best lesson she can give.

– Times Leader