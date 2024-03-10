🔊 Listen to this

I must express my disappointment in candidate Rob Bresnahan. I was hoping to have an intelligent choice of Congressional candidates with class and integrity, but I guess that Matt Cartwright will be the only choice once again.

Bresnahan posted this on his Rob for PA Facebook page about a recent Wilkes University event: “Matt Cartwright told Palestinian protesters earlier this week that he “appreciates what they are doing” and that he “wrings his hands” about what to do with Israel and Hamas. This is weak leadership from Matt. The next Congressman from PA-08 needs to have moral clarity, NOT confusion on where to stand with our top middle eastern ally.”

We’ll, I was at that event Rob was referring to. Cartwright said that he stood 100% with Israel, and that’s why the protesters were there. The part about “wringing his hands” was in reference to the innocent civilians being killed on both side of the fighting. If you don’t care about the innocent men, women, and children being killed, you need to do some soul searching. It shows by this post that Rob Bresnahan isn’t any better than the other MAGA candidates before him, people willing to lie and bend the truth just to get a group of people who will believe anything riled up. I’ve have enough of those politicians. Keep looking for that moral clarity Rob, you may one day find it.

Scott Cannon

Plymouth