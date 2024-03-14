🔊 Listen to this

Happy Ides of March, unless your name is Julius Caesar, in which case, beware?

Diamonds to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance for hosting “Bringing the World to Northeastern Pennsylvania.” The event brought trade representatives from Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and the United Kingdom to DuPont. Local companies had a chance to learn about resources for possible expansion of overseas sales, and to network with authorized trade representatives. Information available included foreign market intelligence, regulation, contacts within industry and governments, and more. This seemed to be a clear example of “win-win,” giving both local businesses and foreign representatives a way to connect that could benefit both.

Coal to the Wilkes-Barre man accused of using 3D printers to manufacture “ghost guns,” plastic guns that work similar to a conventional firearm. It was sadly inevitable that, as the versatility and abilities of 3D printers improved and prices went down, some would turn them to dangerous purposes. The rise of ghost guns is among the most disturbing example. “They area problem for law enforcement, they are a problem for the community, they are very dangerous,” Special Agent Joseph Price said during a event announcing the arrest and displaying the equipment and some of the dangerous items they produced. 3D printers are here to stay, and likely will do far more good than bad, but using them to make untraceable guns is a perfect example of how government regulation needs to catch up to the realities of new technology. A diamond within this coal for the various law enforcement entities that worked together to make the arrest.

Diamonds to Allied Services for partnering with Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, to donate rehab equipment and medical supplies for Ukraine Soldiers. Lightly used rehab equipment like stationary bikes, treadmills and parallel bars may not help the beleaguered nation in its military opposition to Russia’s brutal invasion, but it can make a huge difference in the lives of those injured in the war. Here’s hoping it also serves as a larger reminder of what Ukraine and it’s people continue to endure, and how valuable U.S. support is in helping them retain their nation.

Coal to those who dump garbage illegally in any place that seems remotely out of sight — and even in plain sight. The issue came up at Wilkes-Barre City Council’s meeting last week as councilwoman Jessica McClay noted a growing dump issue on the railroad near Ralph and Thompson streets. Resident Angel Mathis pointed out problems on South Franklin Street, and even city Administrator Charles McCormick admitted “it’s various other streets, too, and it’s a constant problem.” As Mathis pointed out, such illegal garbage dumping isn’t simply thoughtless and unsightly, it promotes the presence of feral cats and rodent infestations. Sadly, when the number of dumpers gets high enough, the city alone can’t solve the problem. As McCormick said, “you would hope that people would treat their neighbors with respect, but they don’t even treat themselves with respect.” Do everyone a simple favor: Dispose of waste legally.