While we may all be a “little Irish” today, for most of us that’s strictly metaphorical. And while we’re at it, if you like green beer on March 17, more power to you, but let’s admit it is neither natural nor limited to only one time a year (any more than “Pumpkin spice” flavoring can only be made in autumn).

If you have a robust celebration of St. Patrick’s day planned — or, since it’s on a Sunday, if you are already in the middle of a two-day bash — we don’t mean to throw a proverbial wet blanket on your good time. Indeed, we’d like to help assure the partying and activities don’t turn tragic.

It’s not hard to find statistics that show alcohol consumption soars for St. Pat. Two numbers you can find on many websites: Beer sales increase 174% on St. Patrick’s day, while sales of other alcohol increase 153%.

Which would be fine if everyone drank responsibly and made sure they had a designated driver or a place to stay until they were sober. But statistics make it obvious that doesn’t happen.

Over the holiday weekend in 2019, 63% of car-related fatalities involved drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car accidents increase on St. Patrick’s Day by as much as 41%. On average there are 300 car crashes involving drunk drivers on St. Pat’s Day. One estimate says a drunk driving death occurs every 30 minutes during St. Patrick’s Day.

And if you think you’re safe because you opt to walk home inebriated rather than driving, consider that in 2020, 30% of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit of .08%.

None of which should stop you from having a happy St. Patrick’s Day, but we hope it will stop you from drinking enough to become a danger to others and yourself.

In fact, there’s a good argument to be made that using this day as an excuse to wear green while drinking to excess is an insult to the Irish. The world has long been plagued with the “drunk Irish” (or “stage Irish”) stereotype. You know, the heavy drinking, stumbling pub denizen quick to yak, boasting a lot and consistently unreliable.

Collectivley, this is sometimes called “paddywhackery” and it certainly has been part of some beloved American films such as “Waking Ned,” “The Quiet Man” and “Far and Away.” But that’s all make believe. No one actually got hurt (we assume) during John Wayne’s epic donnybrook that helped make “The Quiet Man” so famous.

In real life, people who decide to drink to impairment and start making bad choices (driving, fighting or sayiing “Hold my beer and watch this,” for example) put themselves and others at risk.

So put on the emerald sweatshirt and/or green hat, raise a frothy pint of Guinness, mop up the last of a bowl of Irish stew with a little soda bread, maybe wind down the day with some Irish coffee while streaming your favorite flick starring Maureen O’Hara, Liam Neeson or Saoirse Ronan.

But please imbibe with some common sense. It’s not a happy any day when someone gets needlessly hurt, or worse.

– Times Leader