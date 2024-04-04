🔊 Listen to this

15-year-old Lana Shovlin of Shavertown, her mother Johanna and their friend Chris admire Lana’s artwork, which was displayed Thursday at the Circle Centre for the Arts, along with pieces by her CAPAA classmates.

Lana Shovlin, 15, painted an autumn scene from her Shavertown backyard.

Lillian Bensacon, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, chose a neighbor’s house, complete with shutters, as her subject.

And Sabrina Krause, 17, on a trip to Boston to check out Massachusetts College of Art, noticed and photographed a stately brick home she would later paint.

The young women were three of about 30 students from Wilkes-Barre Area’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy (CAPAA), whose artwork was on display Thursday evening during a reception at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Their assignment, given by art teacher Ann Gubitose, had been to create a painting in the style of Edward Hopper, who was noted for his use of light. Their work was on the walls of the distinctively round Circle Centre, alongside the self-portraits teacher Susie Shaw had assigned to her students.

“I was really excited to come here,” said 16-year-old Olivia Shane, one of several students who said Thursday’s reception marked their first visit to the Circle Centre.

Zubeen Saaed, who organized Arts Fest, a series of events in celebration of the opening of her new Building Blocks Learning Center in the second block of South Main Street, was thrilled to see the students learning about artistic resources in the downtown, and showcasing their art.

“It’s all about appreciating and validating them,” she said.

Early in the evening, student Sabrina Krause showed her appreciation for her art teachers by giving Shaw and Gubitose each a rose from a bouquet her mother had given her.

“They helped me a lot with creativity,” said the young woman, who hopes to major in art in college.