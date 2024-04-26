🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to students and faculty at Wyoming Seminary for calling attention to something Americans take for granted: Access to clean water. The school held its annual “Walk for Water,” a fund raising event in conjunction with the BARKA Foundation. The walk is a small reminder of how difficult it can be for many in the world to obtain clean water. Participants walked 3 miles carrying jugs of water as a reminder that women and children in Burkina Faso, South Africa, must routinely walk miles while carrying as much as 40 pounds of water — almost 5 gallons — a day. “Emulating some of that here in a small way helps put you in their shoes and you understand having to do way more than this every single day to get any sort of water,” said Upper School junior Finn Ruderman, who coordinated this year’s walk. It’s frustrating to think there are still so many people for whom a basic necessity is not easily accessed, and it’s important to remind the rest of us that in many places there is no tap ready to release clean water.

Coal to even the possibility that people still find some perverse pleasure in watching animals fight. District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce released information about an animal cruelty investigation regarding a possible cockfighting ring in Sugarloaf Township. A visit by an SPCA officer found roosters with evidence they wre used for fighting, two dead roosters, and a substance known to be used to promote fighting. As of this writing no one has been charged, and with luck we’ll later learn of some more innnocent explanation. But the very notion that anyone in this day and age would use animal fighting as a spectator sport is beyond repugnant.

Diamonds to the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wilkes University for holding a National Civics Bee Competition at the school’s Henry Student Center. All told, 21 middle school students participated in an event that stressed their civics, government and community knowledge, a piece of education we fear may be too frequently neglected. We love to talk about raising children to be good citizens, but opportunities like this to show they are getting the message remain rare.

Coal to the spate of suspected gunfire reports in Thursday’s paper. One police brief said two Hanover Township women reported someone fired a gunshot at them as they walked on Brook Street, Wilkes-Barre around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A second story said police responded to reports of gunfire near South Franklin and Ingham streets shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and that there was some evidence shots had been fired. There were no reported injuries, fortunately, and in the case of the first incident readers may well wonder why anyone was walking the street at 2 a.m. But these are disheartening to see all the same. Wilkes-Barre has a reputation of being more dangerous than it is, both statistically and anectdotally for those who actually live and work in it. But this kind of news understandably feeds the bad attitude of outsiders.