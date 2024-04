🔊 Listen to this

This year Grey Tower’s is extending the tour season by offering tours Friday through Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. through May 20, 2024. The full 2024 tour season will begin on Friday May 24, 2024, running through October 31, 2024. Ticketed tours will be offered Thursdays through Mondays at 11 a.m. noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.