🔊 Listen to this

Hosted by Lost Highway at Poconos Park. Welcome Lost Highway to Poconos Park! Enjoy a series of events such as the Warrior Built charity ride, Deadbeat Custom Clash, Speed-Kings custom motorcycle showcase, Poker Chip ride, First Responders ride, after party hosted by Taylor Schultz, vendors, motorcycle giveaways, camping and more. On Saturday, May 18 kick back and listen to Oliver Anthony, Tim Montana, Nikki Lane, Ricochet, Rick Monroe and The Hitmen and more acts to be announced for Friday, May 17.