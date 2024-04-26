🔊 Listen to this

Recurring on Saturdays & Sundays from May 18-26. Quiet Valley comes alive with new baby farm animals. Come and join this celebration of new life. This is a unique opportunity for children and the young-at-heart to see and touch a variety of baby farm animals. See baby chicks hatching from their eggs and feel the soft fur of the baby bunnies. Don’t miss seeing the new lambs with their soft, woolly fleece, or the frisky baby goats. The adorable baby piglets with their funny little noses charm everyone. Get to know their workhorses, Jenny and Judy. Great fun for all animal lovers so come and bring the whole family. This event will be held rain or shine.