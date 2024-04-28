🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County voters approved the formation of a new government study commission, and while we remain concerned about the potential for misguided changes to a county home rule charter that is only 12-years old, we certainly respect the outcome and look forward to the proposals the elected commission recommends.

We also have some advice we hope all seven commission members will consider as the process moves forward.

The biggest: Please don’t start talking or acting as though you have been given a “mandate” to change things. While the referendum to form a commission won handily with about 68% of the vote, it’s very important to look at the bigger picture.

All told, there were about 46,619 votes combined. According to state data, as of April 22 Luzerne County had 198,359 registered voters That means 151,740 people who could have voted didn’t. A scant 23% of those who could vote did. An even skimpier group of registered voters — 16% — approved the formation of a study commission. That is not a rousing call for change by any measure. If anything, it’s easier to suggest an overwhelming number of voters either didn’t want a commission, or at the very least were content enough with the way things are to not bother voting on the issue.

So please, tread lightly in considering any changes. And don’t ever use the word “mandate” in justifying your proposals.

Another important recommendation we hope commission members will take: Remember everything you do costs taxpayers money. The last study commission spent about $60,000, according to Times Leader archives. By our math based on estimates from the Federal Reserve, if you spend as much as the prior commission did, thanks to inflation it will cost taxpayers something closer to $80,000.

And there should be no reason for your costs to even come close to what the last commission spent. They crafted a completely new form of government to replace the antiquated three-commissioner system. The most common reason proponents gave for forming this commission was to tweak the existing charter in places where it has clashed with state law. A second reason for a new commission was to shrink the size of county council, with some believing having 11 members has proven cumbersome.

Fixing the existing charter so it doesn’t conflict with other laws makes perfect sense, and should be the primary focus of the new commission. We have always been leery of the argument that a smaller council would be more efficient, and we point to the last council, which had a super-majority 0f 10 Republicans, yet still got bogged down on a regular basis. The size of council is less important than the type of people elected to it.

But even if the commission does decide to shrink council, the move hardly seems like it should take a great deal of time or effort — unless they entertain the idea of electing members by districts rather than at large. Such a move seems unnecessary in the age of the internet, could encourage a provincialism in decision making rather than working together for what’s best for the entire county, and could lead to a smaller pool of candidates running for open seats.

And while we hope Stephen J. Urban’s election to this important commission will temper some of bad decision making in the past, we believe other members should take much of what he suggests or claims with a dose of salt. Remember that Urban once accepted chairmanship on the county election board when the existing home rule charter clearly made that illegal. More recently, Urban lied to police following an incident where he chased an unarmed 12-year-old with a baseball bat, then attempted to get a neighbor to alter video footage showing what he did. He ultimately accepted a plea deal in which he admitted criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence and two summary counts of harassment.

– Times Leader