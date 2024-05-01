🔊 Listen to this

The problem with touting all the interesting information in this past weekend’s annual installment of the InNOVAtion project becomes instantly obvious: We sound like we’re tooting our own horn. But that’s simply not the case. If you read the stories in the tabloid insert of last Sunday’s edition, you almost certainly came across at least a few things — probably a lot of things — you didn’t know happen here in Luzerne County.

The Greater Wyoming Valley chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Business & Industry have focused on supporting innovation, including the SPARK grant program, which President Lindsay Griffin-Boylan noted has helped open more than 90 businesses in Wilkes-Barre.

Downtown Pittston has become a regional — even state — model for rebirth and re-purposing, with a farmer’s market, Art Walks, the Shop with a Cop program helping children at Christmas, and a steady improvements to make a stroll through the district a real joy.

Local colleges and universities are making great strides in combating a demographic trend that has led to many institutions elsewhere closing their doors. A sample: Wilkes University’s Masters of Arts degree in teaching and the region’s first free books and supplies program for all students. King’s College can now boast of not only hosting actor Martin Sheen, but of having him participate in a stage performance with students. King’s will welcome the first students to its clinical doctorate in occupational therapy program this fall (in, we add, the former Times Leader building on Main Street)

Misericordia University is finishing a long stretch of expansion — from a sports dome that is affording a big increase in student athletic opportunities to conversion of a former nursing home to a health therapy education facility that will, in turn, free up room to expand other health care programs. Luzerne County Community college continues to work toward being the most accessible avenue for people to get a wide range of post-high-school training for in-demand fields. And Penn State Wilkes-Barre similarly keeps expanding options for students who want the advantage of a large University like PSU on a local level.

PlanGuru provides affordable financial analytics for start-ups and entrepreneurs. Production Systems Automation provides custom built machines to give businesses automated solutions to all sorts of problems. Hemp Katalyst in Hazleton has become a leader in hemp use innovation. EAM-Mosca is a leader in the vital (if overlooked)“ end-of-line packaging industry so essential to getting all the things you buy from factory to home.

PowerRail has become a dominant market force in aftermarket locomotive parts, a seriously under-appreciated leg of our national transportation system (air, water, road and rail). American Paper Bag remains a striking example of new ways to do an old (and seriously outdated) technology: Manufacturing paper bags. Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania provides not only money to innovative companies, but also help solving issues with sales, marketing, cash flow and more.

Mechanical X Advantage is becoming a leading expert in equipment, installation and use, all in a wide range of efforts. Penn’s Northeast is forming the NEPA “Inland Triangle” across seven counties to serve the east coast’s growing market. And Luzerne County government — especially under forward-thinking County Manager Romilda Crocamo’s leadership team — has begun focusing on sharing county databases and other technology to propel us into the brave new world of future tech.

Bluntly, Luzerne County and NEPA are growing way beyond King Coal and all the other things that have defined us. It’s well past time for national and international news people who keep parachuting in (and will again in coming months) to stop using words like “hardscrabble,” “rust belt,” “mine-scarred” and “coal country” to define us.

If they do, take it as a sign their information is nigh worthless.