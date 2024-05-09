🔊 Listen to this

In April of 2019 Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello made a proposal: In exchange for annual increases in state funding for five consecutive years, the district would promise to lower property taxes. Critics immediately dismissed it as a stunt. Even if Costello was sincere, one noted, there was no guarantee future school boards would be willing to keep his promise.

At a school board meeting Monday, Costello seemed to stay true to his word, at least in principle. Noting that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget will give WBA nearly $15 million more in 2024-25, Costello gave an overview of the district’s own proposed budget, approved later during the meeting.

It projects that the district will take in $433,480 more than it expects to spend, and Costello proposed using that money to lower taxes for about 10,800 home owners through an innovative — and possibly never-before-tried — technique: add the extra local money to state money already used to lower some property taxes through the Homestead Exemption system.

The state created the homestead exemption when it legalized gambling. As a way to get more legislators on board for for legalization, the state tied the process to school property taxes through two steps.

First, the state put limits on how much districts can raise taxes each year without voter approval or by getting permission from the state for limited exceptions. Second, the state promised to use some of the money it makes through legal gambling to provide a homestead exemption. Each district gets a chunk of money that is divvied up equally among qualified home owners who see a comparable reduction of the assessed value of their property.

Property taxes are calculated in mills; one mill is a $1 tax for each $1,000 of assessed value. So by lowering the assessed value, the amount of taxes owed also goes down.Yes, it’s a convoluted way to cut taxes but has two advantages: it makes sure the money helps home owners (and farm owners), and it can adapt easily each year to the ups and downs of gambling proceeds.

When Costello made the promise to cut taxes years ago, he proposed a straight reduction in millage — up to a 36 percent cut if the state would start using a newer formula introduced in 2016 for doling out “Basic Education Funding.” The new formula had been designed to fix a serious inequality in the old system, but it was never applied to all BEF money, just to part of it.

But piggy-backing onto the state homestead exemption makes some sense, at least for now. Wilkes-Barre Area is in relatively healthy shape financially, particularly compared to when Costello first got the top job in 2016. But that can easily change (the state Senate just voted Tuesday to use a massive cash surplus to cut taxes on income and electric services, a clear rebuke of Shapiro’s proposed increase in education spending).

We are not convinced Costello’s proposal is the best way to deal with any extra money the district end up with in 2024-25, but it’s worth serious consideration. We think at the very least the state should green-light the idea, for WBA and any other district that may want to follow its example. It could be a way for districts to cut how much homeowners pay in taxes when budget times are good, without the risky step of a permanent cut in millage that could be costly if times get bad.