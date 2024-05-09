🔊 Listen to this

Over the ages, glacial meltwater and the sheer power of time caused Wheelbarrow Run to carve a stunning ravine punctuated by deep, smooth-walled natural pools as it cascaded to Laurel Run on the way to the Susquehanna River. People dubbed those “potholes” in the sandstone “Seven Tubs,” and officials showed the foresight to preserve some 600-plus acres of textbook Pennsylvania mixed wood forest around the Tubs as a natural recreation area.

For decades people found this underrated Luzerne County gem to take dips in the pools and trod the trail up the ravine, enjoying the variety of hardwood and pine trees, the cooler woodland air distanced from the noisy neighborhoods of Wyoming Valley, and even indulging in some fresh blueberries growing on bushes nearby for a few weeks each year.

Beyond the natural beauty, Seven Tubs preserves history, both ancient and relatively recent. It records the geological forces that shaped our county, and its evolution reflects the area’s development as immigrants settled here.

Once known as Whirlpool Canyon Falls, the Tubs became part of Wilkes-Barre Mountain Park in the 1800s, constructed by the Central Railroad of New Jersey — a vital reason the region grew as big as it did. The railroad’s train station still stands at East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, now the home of the county’s tourism promotion hub, Visit Luzerne County.

Banker and community leader Clement Perkins owned Whirlpool Canyon Falls but opened it to the public in 1964. What is now the access road was a stretch of Old East End Boulevard, also known as the Wilkes-Barre-Easton Turnpike, later replaced by the construction of Route 115. As the boom of King Coal and other early industries declined in the region, the Tubs became neglected, prompting the Northeast Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Wilkes College (before it became a university in 1990) Committee for a Clean Environment, and Luzerne County Conservancy District to successfully lobby for it to become a County-owned park in 1979.

That was when the County still operated under the rule of three elected commissioners. In 2014, after county voters approved a change to a county-council form of government, the council voted to transfer ownership of the Seven Tubs Nature Area to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

That’s a lot of history packed into a relatively compact bit of the county, in a space that most people drive past — many on a daily basis — without knowing it even exists. Yet it remained popular enough to make the available parking lot clearly too small, with visitors leaving their vehicles along 115 at the entrance — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic instilled a renewed public interest in outdoor recreation.

The county never had the resources to develop the visitor facilities to accommodate the crowds, and in August of 2022 — 21 months ago — state officials gathered in the parking lot to announce $1.5 million in major renovations that closed the park in April last year.

The park re-opened last month sporting a better entrance from 115, a bigger parking lot, pedestrian walkways, improved storm water management and other promising changes — including the potential to link to the D&L trail that currently ends in Mountain Top but is intended to extend to Wilkes-Barre (you can find a marker for the “terminus” near the Susquehanna in the Diamond City’s downtown).

Keeping Seven Tubs as a natural area free of any major development almost seems miraculous, and this rebirth gives the ravine and its remarkable pools some seriously overdue attention, improving access while assuring future preservation. We owe the state a deep gratitude for stepping in, and encourage people to visit the site and see all it has to offer.