“I am a survivor,” Tova Friedman told a crowd at the Jewish Community Center last week. “That comes with a survivor’s obligation to represent one and a half million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. They cannot speak. So I must speak on their behalf.”

As staff writer Bill O’Boyle noted, some 5,000 Jewish children lived in the Polish town of Tomaszow Mazowiecki before World War II. By the time the Nazi reign of terror ended, Tova was one of only five left breathing. Taken as a child to the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, she lived while more than 150 family members perished — though “lived” is a relative term.

“When we arrived at Auschwitz, we stopped being human beings — we were numbers. You were no longer a human being — you were no longer yourself.”

Upon arrival, Nazis shaved prisoner heads and inspected them like so much chattel. Sick? You die. Healthy? Live until you work yourself to death. And as you live, watch others slaughtered before your eyes.

“We never knew if the next hour would be our last.”

At a time when the number of Holocaust survivors still able to give first-person accounts of the horror dwindles rapidly, Friedman’s testimony holds great weight and value. Having lived the nightmare when she was only five-and-a-half years old affords her a distinctive perspective, and likely is the very reason she remains available to tell her tale some 80 years after.

Her appearance was timed with Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked from the evening of Sunday, May 5 through Monday, May 6. And the post-Holocaust call of “never again” takes on renewed urgency these days.

There are powerful arguments that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who has a problematic history in dealing with Hamas to begin with — has too frequently ignored the human cost of the war in Gaza. There are equally powerful arguments justifying Israel’s aggressive actions, biggest of which are Israeli hostages taken without cause and still at the mercy of the terrorists who prompted the conflict — including children younger today than Tova was when cattle-carred to Auschwitz.

There is justification in the growing protests of the humanitarian crisis, and human lives lost, among the Palestinians. There is also justification in the increased use of police to clear out college encampments and building occupations that go far beyond valid peaceful protest.

It is fair to question the pros and cons of President Joe Biden’s decisions regarding support of Israel. It’s also fair to call out presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for growing vulgarity and dehumanization of others in his often-rambling speeches. As Tova rightly noted, rhetoric in our national conversations is getting dangerously close to an historical watershed moment in her young life.

“Yes, I feel speaking out especially now is extraordinarily important,” she said. “What’s been going on is very upsetting. I can’t just sit back. I want to point out, this hatred and these terrible demonstrations are not protests — they are inciting people. That’s what happened before World War II in Germany. It’s very reminiscent — the hatred, the fury, the prejudice, the meanness. I just can’t sit back and not do what I can.”

The hatred. The fury. The prejudice. The meanness.

If we take “never again” to heart, we must step back from the vitriol, hyper-partisanship and demonizing of others, of neighbors, of fellow citizens.