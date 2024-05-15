🔊 Listen to this

The Fine Arts Fiesta opens today on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, and for a few moments let’s use Wednesday’s preview story about Carl Achhammer Jr. and his bonsai business as a mini-representation for the whole, glorious event.

During a Monday visit to Zenchaser Bonsai on the grounds of Keller’s Garden Center in Exeter, feature writer Mary Therese Biebel happened upon enthusiast Carlos Rosario from Allentown (a fairly big trip to see little trees).

“Beautiful,” Rosario said of the trees Achhammer so patiently pruned, shaped and nurtured into dwarf versions of their much bigger brothers.

“It calms you,” Rosario added, admitting he tends a few of the miniature trees himself. “It relaxes you.”

How, you may ask, is a bonsai tree metaphor to the entire Fiesta? Because for much of its existence, critics have lamented the size of our premier spring arts showcase — an issue raised in this very space, oh, let’s guess, at least once a year.

Yes, the venerable Fiesta expanded a bit some time ago with traffic blocked along one half of Public Square, but it didn’t really feel like a big deal after the first year or three — probably because the expansion just ended there, rather than organically growing, perhaps along Market Street toward the Susquehanna river.

Indeed, ever since the massive redesign of the river levee created gateways to the banks of our county’s mighty waterway, the argument that the fair should stretch through those portals, or even relocate to both sides of the levee, have felt persuasive.

And for people who have visited other, substantially larger events of a similar nature (State College, Harrisburg, Bethlehem and beyond come to mind), the Diamond City Fiesta can feel almost cramped within the bounds of, well, the diamond at the center of the city.

But liken that compactness to the art of bonsai, and the nature of the Fiesta changes. The people who painstakingly put it all together give visitors a tremendous amount to see in a relatively small space, so much so that if you really want to enjoy it all, visiting over several days is a must.

The vendors, the bountiful art, the food options — everything that remains relatively the same each day can be layers deep. Even if you’ve walked through every tent, a second and third visit very often lets you spot something new, or nuanced, you missed before.

But — as the old commercials said — wait, there’s more. The live performances change hourly, ranging from grade school singers and dancers to high school bands and choral groups to area dance troupes, stage performers and prominent local musicians.You literally can’t take in all the performers, or even all the genres of performances, in one visit.

There are also things to see beyond the square, with the Arts Around Town component, with oil paintings at Genetti’s Best Western, Social Fabric Collective student art at the Wyoming Valley Art League Circle Center, Ubuhle Women beadwork at Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery, kids crafts at the Luzerne County Historical Society, live music at Midtown Village today, the annual Student Media Communications Exhibit at King’s College,Sculpture at Fidelity Bank, artwork at Abide Coffee House and photos and paintings at Pour Coffee House.

So, yeah, the Fiesta may still seem small, but like a good bonsai tree, this 68th annual rendition demonstrates a tremendous amount of energy and effort to admire and respect. Today through Sunday, consider making a visit, even several. It’s a lot to admire and enjoy.