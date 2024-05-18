Garrison Keillor is on 50th anniversary tour

Did Garrison Keillor work hard to develop his famously relaxing voice?

“You don’t work on it,” he said during a telephone interview. “You just do it.”

Was he an English major in real life? After all, he often mentioned that identity in his long-running radio show “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Yes, he was. But, he added, “I made my grandson Charles promise he will not major in English … we need more technologists.”

Keillor, who spoke to the Times Leader in advance of a May 24 appearance with “The Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show” at the Scranton Cultural Center, answered a few questions but it wasn’t long before he did what seems to come so naturally. He launched into a story.

“I once threw a tomato at my sister, and people liked that monologue,” he said. “We had a quarter acre of tomatoes, so there was a great surplus and one day I found an enormous one, too heavy for the vine to hold it up. It was kind of jiggly, and different shades of brown and white and yellow.”

Young Keillor managed to lift this hefty tomato just as his older sister “was bending over. She was 16. She was just getting her womanly hips. I knew I shouldn’t do it but I thought if I don’t do it now, when will I ever get the chance?”

“The sound was very memorable; I started running immediately and she was running after me … She’s about to commit homicide, but my mother calls her name from the kitchen window.”

“My sister, who was and is a good person” let Keillor go, but warned him, “God will punish you.”

“I’m still waiting,” he noted.

You might hear that story if you attend Friday’s anniversary show, but it may well be a little different.

“I do it without notes. I don’t sit and memorize,” he said of his monologues. “It never is the same. I want to do something fresh in Scranton.”

Sometimes during a monologue his thoughts will take him in a new direction, Keillor said, describing that situation as “you jump from one iceberg to another and it’s exciting.”

“I like to get in the Sons of Knute (a fraternal organization from the fictional community of Lake Woebegon) and their MayDay celebration,” he said. “I can always go to Aunt Evelyn’s funeral” (which results in her nephew Kyle “rising naked from the lake” as he meets with a mishap while trying to scatter her ashes.)

Keillor will be on stage during the entire 2-hour peformance of the anniversary show, which will feature the Royal Academy of Radio Actors (Sue Scott, Tim Russell, and sound-effects wizard Fred Newman) with “Guy Noir, Private Eye,” “The Lives of the Cowboys,” “Duane and His Mom,” “Bob, the Story of a Young Artist,” and “Ruth Harrison, Reference Librarian.”

Fans of the long-running radio show will surely recognize the commercials for Coffee, Bebopareebop Rhubarb Pie, the Catchup Advisory Board, Bertha’s Kitty Boutique, and Powdermilk Biscuits (heavens, they’re tasty!) as well as the atmosphere of Lake Woebegon, where “all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average.”

The show includes plenty of music, Keillor said, noting he will sing duets with vocalist Heather Masse and singer-actor Christine DiGiallonardo. Music director Richard Dworsky will be at the piano and Richard Kriehn will play fiddle and mandolin, with Chris Siebold on guitar and Larry Kohut on bass.

“I get to sing with my friends,” Keillor said.

Keillor also intends to begin his show with a song.

“I’ll walk out on stage in Scranton and one of the first things I will do is sing ‘My Country, Tis of Thee’ and they will all sing it with me, the whole audience will join in. They haven’t sung this song in ages but they still know the words. And they know ‘America the Beautiful,’ ” he said. “People are moved by doing something in unison. I’m sure that in Scranton PA there will be people of many different political stripes, but to be able to do something together, in harmony, is beautiful.”

At 81, Keillor said he still gets a thrill from performing. “Once you’ve stood in front of a crowd and made them laugh,” he said, “there’s nothing like it.”

Show time is 8 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Scranton Cultural Center at Masonic Temple. For ticket information see scrantonculturalcenter.org/.