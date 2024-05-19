🔊 Listen to this

It may seem like ancient history, but there was a time when public libraries served as repositories of all the information you could hope to find in your town, as current as today’s newspapers and as old as rare books stored in special sections, or even separate rooms only accessible upon request.

In some libraries, being “in the stacks” could feel surreal. They crammed as many books as possible into long rows of shelves, the aisles at times barely wide enough for a single person, several levels of such storage on top of each other connected with narrow stairwells that gave the feel, one suspected, of an old submarine of where every inch of space must, out of necessity, be used.

Locating the exact information desired could be a real treasure hunt: Sifting through the “card catalogue,” scrawling titles and cryptic Dewey Decimal numbers onto pieces of scrap paper, scouring the shelves to find those books, and paging through the index for keywords that would — hopefully — lead to the dearly sought information, data or quote.

Times changed, of course, but more importantly in the last few decades, technology flashed forward. Thanks to smart phones, what was once access few could imagine possible became access most can’t imagine living without. The term “supercomputer” entered our vocabulary in the 1960s but the original Cray models were rare, complex machines filling a room and unconditionally tethered there.

Now even youngsters walk around with incredibly powerful computers in their pockets, wirelessly connected to almost any information one could want, thanks to an endlessly expanding internet. And since Google appeared in the late 1990s, finding what you want has been increasingly fast, with artificial intelligence promising to push searches into warp speed.

Many predicted the evolution of the web would kill libraries. Of course, movies were supposed to end the era of live theater, TV was expected to slay radio, and mass digital storage promised a paperless society. There are reasons “old technology” sometimes survive a projected demise. Libraries, happily, have managed to be one of those survivors.

It hasn’t been easy. The Luzerne County Public Library system has repeatedly adapted to shifting public needs and demands, and sometimes it still feels at risk.

The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre held an annual Sips Among the Stacks event Tuesday, which in some ways marks the beginning of the institution’s primary fundraiser season capped each fall with the Osterhout Gala. During the gathering, Gala Co-Chair Molly Hoegen noted how priorities have changed.

The gala, she said “really started out as an event geared towards special projects for the library, but with constant budgetary cuts through government, it’s really become a line item to keep operational.”

Libraries have had to adapt, but our support of them should not diminish. You can find plenty of reasons to keep Public libraries in your community, just Google something like “The value of libraries.”

They offer free resources for everyone, not just those who can afford a device and an internet connection. In fact, they provide that access to all comers. They promote literacy, a truly critical part of success at any age. Unlike the internet, they encourage — practically demand — exploration of things beyond your personal bubble of interest. They support the local economy. They provide a safe place for children, and often fill that space with activities that combine education with entertainment.

But perhaps most importantly, they create a sense of community. Social media may give us a feel of connectivity, but can’t give us actual human presence. Along with preserving all the things books hold, public libraries preserve what the internet will never really give us: human contact.

For that alone, we should support them.

– Times Leader