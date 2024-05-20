🔊 Listen to this

Are you in the market for a new home while working within a tight budget? Fear not! Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) offers a plethora of affordable housing options that won’t break the bank. From cozy cottages to charming townhouses, there’s something for everyone at every price point. Let’s take a closer look at some budget-friendly properties available in this picturesque region:

1. Pittston, PA – Quaint Residence on W Oak Street

Price: $203,800

$203,800 Property Link: 30 W Oak Street, Pittston, PA 18640

Listing Agent: Donna Santoroski

Nestled in the heart of Pittston, this charming residence offers cozy living spaces and a convenient location close to local amenities and attractions. With its affordability and character, it’s an ideal choice for first-time homebuyers or those looking to downsize.

2. Hanover, PA – Cozy Home on W Newport Street

Price: $222,900

$222,900 Property Link: 4 W Newport Street, Hanover, PA 18706

Listing Age nt: Donna Santoroski

nt: Experience the warmth and comfort of home in this cozy residence located in Hanover. Featuring inviting living spaces and a quaint neighborhood atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to create lasting memories with family and friends.

3. Plymouth, PA – Charming Home on W Main Street

Price: $229,000

$229,000 Property Link: 240 W Main Street, Plymouth, PA 18651

Listing Agent: Susan Parrick

Step into the allure of small-town living with this charming residence situated in Plymouth. Boasting historic charm and modern amenities, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort and affordability. With its convenient location and cozy ambiance, it’s an excellent opportunity for those seeking an affordable home in NEPA.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, downsizing, or simply searching for an economical option, these properties in Northeastern Pennsylvania offer excellent value without compromising on quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make one of these houses your new home sweet home. Contact our dedicated agents today to schedule a viewing and start your journey towards homeownership in NEPA.

