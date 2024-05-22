🔊 Listen to this

For those of us who grew up at a time when family vacations often didn’t go very far — typically staying within state borders except for excursions to the Atlantic shore resorts — the idea of finding things to do and see here in the Keystone State was the rule, not the exception. Gas may have been cheap by today’s standards, but most families were getting by on a single income, and many families were large enough to make big, distant trips a non-starter.

And if you numbered among those youngsters who had to revel in the sights of Penn’s Woods, odds are you didn’t feel like you were being cheated of anything, for a simple reason: If you want to see lots of interesting stuff, there has always been plenty here to fire your imagination.

Sure, it’s gone now, but Roadside America was one of those lures: a large detailed model railroad not too far from Reading. And while Knoebels Amusement Park, Hershey Park and Dorney Park were the big, exotic destinations, local options were easily accessible, including Angela, San Souci and Hanson’s Amusement Parks, to name a few.

Pennsylvania is extraordinarily rich in history, and has been very good at preserving much of it. Philadelphia’s Independence Hall is a few hours away, as is Valley Forge National Historical Park, and the battlefields of Gettysburg. Lancaster and surrounding areas are a cornucopia of attractions related to Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch influences. And natural wonders abound, from modest state parks and sites like the recently renovated Seven Tubs to the waterfalls of Ricketts Glen State Park to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.

You can spend hours in museums for Crayola Crayons, imposing displays at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, or more modest options in almost every large or mid-sized city.

We haven’t gone beyond the Eastern part of the state, and barely scratched the surface there. Head a little west and you can enjoy the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, Pine Creek Gorge. Or visit the remains of the Kinzua Bridge, or visit the Zippo lighter museum in Bradford, or the stunning horseshoe curve (be sure to ride the funicular, even though the walk up the same rise is relatively easy), or the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.

The truth is, if you really want to see Pennsylvania, you could spend years just touring our home state. Which is why Gov. Josh Shapiro’s push to expand tourism deserves praise. While “Pennsylvania — The Great American Gateway” involves boosting state money to draw out-of state tourists — particularly some 72 million people who live within four hours of the Pennsylvania — Shapiro also wants to see more of those already residing here to consider touring here as well.

Pennsylvania has enough state parks to keep you busy for a long time. Being one of the 13 original colonies, home to the Continental Congress and the nation’s first capital (Philadelphia), as well as the place where oil and Anthracite coal were discovered, we’ve got a serious collection of historic places to visit, big and small.

Shapiro is right to push to lure others to visit Pa. He’s also right in pointing out to those who live here that some of the neatest vacations available are in in our proverbial back yard.