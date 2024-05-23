🔊 Listen to this

We’ve had a few scares when the Susquehanna River lapped against the upper reaches of the Wyoming Valley levee — and we’ve seen too much tragic damage from flooding in unprotected lowlands. But overall it has been more than half a century since our region got a full sense of the utter devastation Luzerne County’s largest waterway — and the longest on the east coast — can cause. That may be why news like Wednesday’s story of a new flood-protection facility can go largely unnoticed.

To be clear, with rare exceptions the “natural disaster” of river flooding is almost completely man made. Humans have long built civilization centers on the edges of rivers for a lot of good reasons (available water, often excellent growing soil, potential and inexpensive commercial transportation, recreation, charming river views and, yes, sadly, a convenient place to dump human waste). But all those came with a steep price: building in flood plains.

Think of them as nature’s “safety valves,” spaces where rivers expand and recede as water levels rise above the usual banks and then ebb. If you avoid building in those area, a river will almost never be a threat.

There may have been a time when people built in flood plains out of sheer ignorance, but even ancient Egyptians understood rivers fall and rise well enough to build stone columns showing water levels — and in turn,warning when danger loomed. For many reasons, greed among them, large and densely populated centers (including Wilkes-Barre and adjacent valley municipalities) became common, putting tens of thousand of people at risk locally, and by some estimates, as many as half-a-million people in flood plains statewide.

The real solution, frankly, is to evacuate flood plains. While that has proven doable in smaller communities — Shickshinny has managed to follow this path enough to create an enjoyable green park space — it is understandably met with resistance; leaving behind a lifelong residence is a heavy lift for many people, even when faced with potential devastation. Asking all those who live, work and use downtown Wilkes-Barre or large swaths of the west bank to pick up and relocate simply isn’t socially or economically viable.

Thus the massive levee system that failed in 1972’s Agnes flood, and thus the extensive upgrades to the system since, which so far have protected from a repeat of such destruction. Yet in perhaps a bit of irony, the longer the new levee system works, the fewer people remain who can remember first hand what it means to see it fail.

Which is why a Wednesday page one story deserves extra attention. It likely didn’t sound like big news. There are no new plans to extend the levee, no new upgrades to the existing structure, no new and promising technologies being applied to flood control. It was just a little attention to a Wyoming Valley Levee maintenance facility in Hanover Township, a ribbon-cutting for a structure built with $1 million, part of $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding that Luzerne County Council earmarked for the county Flood Protection Authority.

Yet Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney, who serves on the flood authority board, pointed out that the “investment in the levee is helping us protect residents.” County Council Vice-Chairman Brian Thornton summed it up when he said “It’s money well spent, it will benefit the region for decades.”

Indeed it is. And spending money on a regular basis toward upgrades and maintenance of the levee helps assure that the utter destruction of Agnes for another 50 years.

We just need to remember the consequences of doing nothing, even as nothing happens to remind us.