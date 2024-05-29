🔊 Listen to this

It’s not the advice most people expect, or maybe even want to hear, but right now is a great time to visit a cemetery.

Sure, it is peaceful, mostly free from motorized vehicles if you’re looking for a place to take a walk, and filled with the eye-pleasing, mind-calming green of nature. But those traits are there for most of the year. What’s different right now is all the small American flags that mark the graves of veterans.

As staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes reported in an article on the first day of May, the Luzerne County office of Veterans Affairs distributes flags each year to be placed near the graves. This spring, about 88,000 flags were available. The problem has long been getting enough volunteers to plant the flags.

In fact, the May 1 story wasn’t about the flags, it was about Veterans Affairs Director James Spagnola announcing his retirement. In recounting the best parts of holding the post since 2009, Spagnola went back for a moment to 2018, when he heard the veteran service posts were struggling to get enough people to place the flags. He cast a broad net looking for volunteers, and got responses from more than 25 individuals and groups ready to donate time to the task, including scouts, school organizations and athletic teams.

In theory, of course, the flags and their distinctive holders should be there all year long. But the flags are perishable, and weather or miscreants may tatter them, knock them over,or snap the thin wooden dowels in two. By next spring, many of the emblems decorating our cemeteries will be gone.

Which is why the annual effort to replace them each May matters so much. The service of those now gone should never be forgotten, and placement of fresh flags is small way to make sure we remember.

Korean War veteran Joe Barna put the value of the flags well in a Sunday story by staff writer Bill O’Boyle. Barna recited a touching tribute his great grand-daughter once gave him for his military service.

“I owe my great-grandfather so much. I owe him the air I breathe, the legs I can walk with and play sports. I owe him the arms I have to hold the hand of a child. I owe him the eyes I have to be able to see all the beautiful things in my life, and the ears to hear the wonderful sounds. I owe him the mind I have to think with. I only hope I have part of his heart.”

Barna has his own story of survival, when he was knocked down in combat and bayoneted by an enemy soldier, expecting to bleed to death in the dirt and din of battle. Corpsman John (Jackie) Kilmer found him in time. “I heard him say ‘Wake up, I have to close that wound or you’ll die. God doesn’t want you yet’.”

The corpsman, sadly, didn’t return from Korea, dying in battle five weeks later while tending another wounded American.

“Jackie Kilmer was just a boy from Michigan who loved all Marines and wanted to save as many as he could,” Barna said.

So yes, please, if you haven’t already visited graves of family or friends this weekend, consider doing so, or just visit a nearby cemetery. And take a moment to notice all those flags, each calling a little attention to the resting pace of someone who served in the military,

And remember that they really did come from all walks of life, from all levels of society, from diverse economic and social backgrounds. And in this election year, remember that they didn’t fight for a political party or platform. They fought for all Americans, and for the ideas this country represents.

There are many forces at work among our partisan politicians and pundits trying to bitterly divide this country for their personal gains.All those flags are a reminder that we as a nation are best not when fighting among ourselves, but when fighting together.