Memorial Day may be the psychological beginning of summer, with the unofficial start of outdoor grilling season, nights (mostly) warm enough to sleep with the window open, and the old (and nonsensical) rule that as of last weekend it became okay to wear white.

June 20 may be the start of astronomical summer, being the solstice, when the North Pole is tipped more toward the sun than on any other day of the year, giving those of us in the northern Hemisphere the day with the longest stretch of sunlight followed by the shortest night.

But, come on, most of us think of summer in “meteorological” terms, running from June 1 through the end of August. The reason is simple: It makes intuitive and record-keeping sense. as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points out, “Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar.

“The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent,” according to NOAA. “It becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.”

So in that spirit, welcome to summer!

Yes, it’s a presidential election year with unprecedented events and increasingly vicious political attacks clogging news outlets and filling ad space. Sure, pay attention, make informed decisions, but don’t let them consume you. Summer reminds us that life goes on, with lots of warmth and sunlight, countless trees, babbling brooks, cooling swimming pools, months of fresh fruit and vegetables and so much more. As “Magic in the Backyard” author Kellie Elmore put it, “I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.”

It’s the season with the scent of freshly-mowed grass, the time of year you can literally “Stop and smell the roses” — as well as the lavender, lilac, jasmine, gardenia and any other bloom you see. Soon the farmers markets will begin, and the roadside stands will start to appear, allowing us to enjoy each fruit as its local season comes, from June cherries to autumn apples.

It’s camping with the kids and making S’mores over a fire time, lounging under a leafy tree or tanning on the beach season. Mornings can be warm enough to rise early and catch a sunrise, evenings can mean sunsets and star gazing. The weather welcomes small gatherings in the back yard or nearby park, or just a little me-time enjoying a good book under a clear sky.

If you plant your own garden, enjoy the sense of connecting with the earth. If you’ve never done it, consider clearing a patch of yard for a few herbs. Basil, rosemary, thyme, oregano and others are pretty low maintenance yet can bring a lot of fresh flavor to many meals.

“Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people,” fiction writer Deb Caletti wrote. “For those few months, you’re not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don’t have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past.

“Summer just opens the door and lets you out.”

Now and for the the next few months, pick a day or three every now and then to shut off the digital devices, put away the phone, and let yourself out.