(May 17, 2024 through December 28, 2024): Soak in the sights, sounds and sweet smell of the Pocono Mountains. Head to Lake Russell Maple for a tapping tour, hike through the forest then roll up your sleeves and get a little “sticky” while learning about the maple sugaring process. Take a tour of the 450-acre property, and indulge in the rich flavors of our syrup varieties at the sugar shack. Don’t miss out on this unique and unforgettable experience!