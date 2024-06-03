🔊 Listen to this

(Dates Vary Between June 8, 2024 through June 23, 2024): Whitewater Rafting Adventures-It’s summer dam release time! Hang on tight and experience the thrill of Class III Whitewater on June 8, 9, 22, and 23! With nearly 20 action-packed rapids like Snaggletooth and Cookie Monster, this ultimate whitewater trip is truly exhilarating. Milder sections of the river are also available, which are great for beginners, groups, and younger children! Call to book your trip!