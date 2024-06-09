🔊 Listen to this

“We are of opinion that instead of letting books grow moldy behind an iron grating, far from the vulgar gaze, it is better to let them wear out by being read.” — Jules Verne

In what may be serendipity, today’s paper includes a story about a 1936 letter penned by Mary Jane Hayes, then a fresh-faced staffer at the Osterhout Free Library. Hayes wrote to her mother about that year’s March flood, which hit both her rented residence and her place of employment.

“Well, a lot of water has certainly passed under, over and around the bridge since I wrote you last,” she punned, recounting water inching up cellar steps and flooding the streets — not high enough to prompt her to leave the neighborhood, but enough to douse a furnace and require her and a friend to burn paper and wood in a fireplace.

Hayes wrote of neighbors coming together to help each other, of a fire engine splashing through the streets in response to a nearby blaze, of men working their way through the flooded roadways in waders, and constant updates via a shortwave radio while waiting for the Susquehanna River to recede within its banks.

“Cars still kept driving in our street, splashing way up,” Hayes wrote, “and men in hip boots kept going by. The radio giving locations of people to be rescued in boats, giving numbers to call to get relatives together, telling of raising water in Binghamton, etc., drove us nearly crazy but we couldn’t listen to anything else.”

Hayes ultimately decided to end her “vacation” and head back to work at the library. “I have to go from 4 to 5 to answer the phone and tell people it will be open tomorrow,” Hayes wrote, explaining she’d be returning to the “prosaic task of stamping books.”

The 11-page missive returned to our area when Gregory Kosicki of Plymouth found it for sale on eBay and decided to buy it. He shared it recently with the current library staff, who eagerly made copies.

We suggest “serendipity” because the story ran as the annual Friends of the Osterhout Free Library Tent Sale moves into full gear this week. It launched with a preview sale Friday and runs through Saturday, June 15, which as usual is “Bag and box day” — fill a bag with books for $5, or a box for $10.

As if the chance to sift through an estimated 30,000 titles and buy on the cheap weren’t enough, the week includes plenty of other reasons to stop by each day: A special on religion books Monday, a special on cookbooks Tuesday, a special on hardcover mysteries Thursday, a half-price day Friday.

Perhaps best of all is Wednesday’s “Children’s Day” with a bag of children’s books for only $5, as well as prizes, raffle drawings and balloons while supplies last. The children’s librarian will offer crafts and, weather permitting, Handel’s Ice Cream Truck will be on hand, selling ice cream, with 20% of sales going to the Friends.

The Osterhout survived the 1936 flood, as well as the much more devastating Agnes flood of 1972. It survived the rise of the home entertainment systems with VHS tapes, DVDs and now on-demand streaming. It has survived the popularity of e-books and all things internet. And one reason it keeps going is the money raised through the annual tent sale, marking its 47th year this week.

It survives because of dedicated people like Mary Jane Hayes. And it survives because the magic and value of books remains.

We encourage you to indulge in that magic, or to revisit it if you have left it behind, by stopping by the Tent Sale this week — maybe even several times.

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies … The man who never reads lives only one.” —George R.R. Martin