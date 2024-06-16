🔊 Listen to this

On Tuesday, Claire L. Babineaux-Fontenot, the chief executive officer of Feeding America, came to Pittston to visit the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Anytime someone of the stature of Babineaux-Fontenot decides to focus their attention on our area, it should be considered a good thing.

Afterall, Babineaux-Fontenot was in town to gather information she will take to food banks across the country, and she praised the local organization for its diligent work in addressing hunger, according to staff writer Bill O’Boyle’s story.

However, Babineaux-Fontenot brought some disturbing news with her.

Hunger is on the rise, and resources have been in sharp decline. And that’s true right here in Luzerne County.

Last quarter alone, CEO provided food to 18,953 people each and every week via its network of partner agencies — a 37% increase over last year.

Babineaux-Fontenot said food insecurity is rising as a majority of American families are living paycheck to paycheck.

“Families are struggling to pay their bills, to recover from job loss and to put food on their tables,” she told O’Boyle. “When this happens, they are right there on the edge and demand for services spikes.”

It’s not all bad news, though. Organizations such as CEO and its Weinberg Food Bank are here to help.

And we can help them. We’ve done it before.

“During the pandemic, there was so much response from the American people to donate,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “And that was largely because of the media coverage we received. And it’s wonderful to see the media still covering this issue, because it’s not over.”

The Weinberg Food Bank is on the front lines of fighting food insecurity.

“Places like this work so hard to assure that the demand is met every day,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “The problem is not going away and we have to continue to sound the alarm so support will continue. The game is not over yet — and we do have what it takes to win this.”

You can help Feeding America and CEO get that victory.

Whether it’s supporting organizations like Fork Over Love or donating directly to CEO, every little bit helps. And if you can afford to help, we highly encourage that you do.

Your help is needed because, as Babineaux-Fontenot said, “hunger is here in NEPA.”

– Times Leader