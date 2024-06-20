🔊 Listen to this

If prognosticators got it right, we are in the midst of an authentic heat wave, usually defined around here as two or three consecutive days with the high temperature above 90°. The current temps are exasperated by higher humidity, giving us that old “air you can wear” feeling.

These uncomfortable conditions are expected to continue straight through Sunday, with the daily high finally slipping below 90° — barely — on Monday.

Which makes this a very good time for an annual reminder of just how serious high heat can be, and how important it is to follow the proper, common-sense rules for as long as it all lasts.

One of the big things to remember is how much harder your body works just to maintain equilibrium when the temps soar. Usually it’s all pumping away to keep your internal temperature up enough. Now it’s trying to keep it from getting lethally high.

Along with air conditioning in your home, long-term tactics include covering windows with drapes or shades, installing or updating weather stripping for doors and windows, insulating a house, installing an attic fan/ventilator to pump out all that hot air rising to the top of your home, and even considering window reflectors designed to reflect heat away from your indoor space.

Of course, right now you’ve got to take precautions against the immediate risk. There are plenty of lists available online; the basics of this one come from ready.gov/heat:

• Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

• If air conditioning is not available in your home, go to a cooling center, or find air-conditioned public places you can spend peak heat hours at such as libraries, movie theaters, and if your area has them, designated cooling stations.

• Take cool showers or baths.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

• If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, especially during midday heat, if possible.

• Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

• Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

And for good measure, here are the signs of heat-related conditions, and what you should do:

Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature tops 103° as measured by an oral thermometer. Symptoms may include red, hot and dry skin with no sweat, rapid and strong pulse, and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness. This requires immediate professional attention. Call 911 or get the person to a hospital. Use whatever methods are available to cool the person until hep arrives. And despite the urge, do not give the person anything to drink.

Heat cramps are just that, muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs. They may develop on their own but can also be one of the symptoms of heat exhaustion. Others include heavy sweating, paleness, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea and vomiting. To counter heat exhaustion or cramps, go to a cooler location, remove excess clothing if possible, and start sipping sports drinks or water. If symptoms get worse or last more than an hour, consider contacting a health care provider.

This sort of heat wave is not uncommon in our area, so many may assume they can get through it without much trouble. But everyone needs to remember that under the right circumstances this heat can hospitalize or even kill, and that prevention and precaution are the antidotes.