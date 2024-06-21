🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to all the organizations and individuals who commemorated our newest national holiday, Juneteenth. WVIA and the Dietrich Theater offered a free screening of the documentary “Becoming Frederick Douglas” Saturday morning. That same day, the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP held their third annual Juneteenth cookout in Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Memorial Park the Sunday before the holiday, providing free food and drinks thanks to supporters, sponsors and grants. And Shavertown United Methodist Church is hosting a free concert in celebration of Juneteenth this Saturday beginning 7 p.m. The music will include hand-made African-style flutes, call-and-response African music and American-style Gospel tunes and spirituals that often held coded messages about escaping slavery. The concert name, “The Bamboo Man and the Drinking Gourd,” includes a reference to such codes: To follow the Drinking Gourd refers to the Big Dipper, and how looking to the skies could literally lead slaves to freedom. If you’ve got some time, consider stopping by.

Coal to State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, not because he held a hearing about state school funding at Crestwood High School — that actually deserves a diamond — but for framing it as a partisan issue with the very title of the event as provided in his own media release: “Democrats’ Education Scheme Fails to Fund Students.” Here’s a thought: Simply hold a hearing to learn concerns about the Democratic House Bill 2370 from those in the front lines of education, and let them explain their concerns about the bill’s potential failings. Let’s remember, a court ruled the current state education funding system is unconstitutional, but left it up to the administration and legislation to find the right fix. House Bill 2370 is at least part of a Democrat solution and should be used as a point of discussion, not as a pre-ordained whipping post. The hearing had that potential; the partisan spin put on it needlessly damaged the value of testimony from local people involved in education. That said,

Diamonds, albeit small ones, to Ryncavage for arranging to bring state lawmakers into a local arena for discussion of the issue. Crestwood, in particular continues to struggle with funding concerns, and people from the district surely have a valid take on any proposed change to state education funding.

Coal to the chutzpah of the New Jersey man captured during a traffic stop by White Haven Police who, according to court records, asked “can you give me a break, it’s Father’s Day?” Well, maybe it doesn’t hurt to ask, but in this case, it sure shouldn’t have helped. The man has multiple aliases and was wanted by Wilkes Barre Township and federal authorities. Compounding his past actions that prompted warrants from both, he was caught this time when he was stopped for speeding, apparently driving a stolen vehicle. Combined, his charges now include possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension (from an earlier Wilkes-Barre Township incident), fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving a vehicle with an altered identification number, possession of fraudulent title or certificate, and careless driving. A break for Father’s Day? Um, no.