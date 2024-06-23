🔊 Listen to this

“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.”

In the Brad Pitt/Tom Skerritt film “A river runs through it” (based on a Norman McLean novella), the river is literal. The sons of a Presbyterian minister grow up and come of age around Missoula, Montana, learning to fish in — and repeatedly returning to — the Blackfoot River.

But of course, the river is metaphorical as well. The lives of the two brothers are shaped by epic historical forces, from World War I to the Great Depression, yet always the river is part of it. They learn to fish at the hand of their father using a metronome to master the four-beat cast. “If he had had his way,” the Robert Redford voice-over opines, “nobody who did not know how to catch a fish would be allowed to disgrace a fish by catching it.”

Pursuing the perfect fish becomes a quest for the definition of “perfect” in an imperfect world. The river becomes an additional character in the script: a therapist, a minister and a family reunion facilitator among others. It binds the family together despite — or perhaps because of — some striking differences.

Luzerne County has always, of course, had a river that “runs through it.” The Susquehanna almost literally bisects the region, entering in the Northeast corner and coursing out much further south on the western boundary near Berwick.

As important as that is, we doubt many who grew up here could relate to the specific mood and memories evoked in the film. Even at its most undeveloped, Northeastern Pennsylvania almost certainly never resembled Western Montana. The Appalachian mountains are not the Rockies, our mixed hardwood forests differ dramatically from the conifer-dominated Blackfoot.

In the era the movie recreates, our area was becoming heavily industrialized and densely populated. In 1920, Wilkes-Barre was home to nearly 74,000 people; Missoula had yet to reach 13,000.

So it would be unwise to draw any tight parallels between NEPA and the world painted in the film.

Yet there is one fundamental similarity: Having a river as large and influential as the Susquehanna flowing through our land and our history binds us in rich and complex ways, from farming to logging to mining to bridging across it, from fending off its floods and recovering from them: The river shaped and keeps shaping our region.

Which is a big reason the annual Riverfest is so important. The 30th iteration of the celebration began Friday, though it was a slow start, with evening events postponed at the risk of severe weather. But as usual there was much more planned, including family activities, environmental programs, freebies at Nesbitt Park, and river paddles — the best way to get to know this historic waterway and the scenery it saunters through, both natural and man-made.

As you read this, it is almost certainly too late to participate if you haven’t already, though a visit to the river — on either side — is always worth a visit, especially if it’s been a while since you’ve stopped by to actually take it in. Whether or not there is something happening when you are there, the river holds boundless stories. As the narrator notes near the movie’s end:

The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs.”