This summer, Camelback Resort and Camelbeach guests are in for an adventure of prehistoric proportions! Beginning Thursday June 27, guests will be greeted by a 35-foot-long Yangchuanosaurus and a host of other ancient dinosaurs at the highly anticipated “Dinobeach” at Camelbeach. Running through September 2, this unique display features 35 lifelike animatronic creatures, offering an immersive journey back in time throughout the waterpark and resort.