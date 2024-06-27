Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Set amidst majestic pine trees and green ferns, the Wildflower Concert Series is held on the grounds of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary. Please bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Picnics and beverages of your choice are permitted. In the event of inclement weather, performances are held at the air-conditioned auditorium of the Wallenpaupack Area High School. Programs are subject to change without notice. Check website for a full schedule.