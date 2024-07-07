🔊 Listen to this

Some people visit almost every day, others may only stop by once a year. Some may barely notice as they walk, trot or cycle by on the paved trail atop the massive levee. Others may stop by mainly for a few rounds of tennis, or to give youngsters some time in the fresh air enjoying the playground area. A fare share use the practice football/sports field, or join in a baseball game.

However you use it, Wilkes-Barre” Kirby Park on the west side of the Susquehanna River remains a true jewel for Wyoming Valley. This was proven again this week with the city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, which may provide the widest array of attractions in a single day at the park, if not in all of Luzerne County.

Independence Day began, as usual, with amusement rides, carnival games, food trucks and an array of lures brought in for the event, some of them already set up and operating the day before. But Thursday the celebration bloomed fully, with more than 40 food and craft vendors, and live music from noon to night time fireworks, including the highlight of the evening, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

The park is wonderfully suited for this presentation. Vendors can line the level, paved trail. Performers can fill the ample pavilion. Crowds can spread blankets for folding chairs on the grass, or stake out a bit of the slope on the levee for the concerts and fireworks shows.

Kirby Park also hosts the spring Cherry Blossom Festival, and Nesbitt Park on the other side of Market Street is home to the annual River Fest. But Kirby in particular feels suitable for a visit almost any day. There is a nice loop hike you can make during a break from work, places to sit for a bag lunch and equipment you can use for a little workout.

And while the Olmstead trail isn’t quite as maintained as the rest of the park, it boasts tremendous history, with remnants some of the features of the original riverside park still there. It featured large gardens, a zoo, a reflecting pool, a bandstand and playgrounds, all part of a 106-acre park designed by Frederick Law Olmstead Jr.

While it was intended to survive intermittent flooding, that part of the park ultimately succumbed to the fiercer floods of the Susquehanna, and much of the land between the river and the levee is left largely unattended as a riparian forest, helping to buffer the levee from minor increases in the river depth. But it’s still an historically important part of the river banks.

None of this is meant to diminish the many other green spaces in Wilkes-Barre and throughout Wyoming Valley. As mentioned, Nesbitt Park has been an important twin to Kirby for ages. The revised levee on the other side of the river included two gateways that can be opened most of the year to give city residents access to the waterway, and closed when the river threatens to spill into Wilkes-Barre’s downtown.

Every bit of greenery in the densely-populated parts of the valley make this a better place to live, but we think it’s fair to say that events like the Independence Day celebration on Thursday prove Kirby Park is the grand dame of them all. If you haven”t stopped by for a while, consider a visit. Stroll the grounds, watch some birds, squirrels or even the people. Enjoy the fresh air and open space.

It’s a great place to leave the world behind for a spell, and for many it’s right in our back yard.

– Times Leader