Perched elegantly overlooking the 18th Tee of Split Rock’s North Golf Course, this stunning custom-built contemporary ranch in Lake Harmony, PA, presents a rare opportunity for those seeking luxurious mountain living. Boasting a modern aesthetic and surrounded by tranquil wooded landscapes, this property epitomizes comfort, sophistication, and the allure of nature.

Modern Elegance and Spacious Design

Step inside to discover an open floor plan illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the natural beauty of the surroundings. The ultra-modern gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring high-end appliances including a Wolf double wall oven, Subzero refrigerator, freezer, and beverage cooler—all recently installed to ensure culinary excellence. The dining area, adorned with a tray ceiling, seamlessly flows into the living room, where a majestic marble fireplace creates a cozy focal point for gatherings and relaxation.

Luxurious Living Spaces

This expansive home offers a total of 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, ensuring ample space for family and guests. Two master bedroom suites, complete with lavish baths and spacious walk-in closets, provide a private sanctuary within the home. The finished walk-out lower level adds to the allure with three additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a versatile recreation area, and a family room featuring another inviting stone fireplace—a perfect retreat for entertainment or quiet retreats.

Additional Features and Amenities

Beyond its impeccable design and thoughtful layout, the property boasts practical amenities that enhance everyday living. A pantry that exceeds expectations, a substantial laundry room, and custom California Closets throughout exemplify the attention to detail. For those seeking even more space, a 680 sq. ft. unfinished bonus room above the three-car garage offers endless possibilities for customization.

Embrace Nature’s Beauty

Enjoy the changing seasons from the comfort of a sunroom off the dining area, offering a serene space to unwind and soak in the natural beauty that surrounds Lake Harmony. Whether you’re savoring morning coffee or hosting intimate gatherings, this home effortlessly blends indoor comfort with outdoor splendor.

For those captivated by the allure of Lake Harmony and its surroundings, this custom-built contemporary ranch represents an unparalleled opportunity. Whether as a vacation retreat or a year-round residence, this property promises a lifestyle of luxury, tranquility, and sophistication amidst the Pocono Mountains.

