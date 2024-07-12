🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the return of the Rockin’ the River concerts on the Wilkes-Barre banks of the Susquehanna River. The opening concert was held Friday night at the Millennium Circle of the River Common with the U2 Tribute band, The Unforgettable Fire. The TRIBE opened. Two other concerts will follow: The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans will open for Winslow: An Evening with the Eagles on July 19, and The Broke Pines will open for Lanie Gardner July 26. Along with the live music, fresh air and scenery of the river, these concerts offer food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Bank & Vine. We thank Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee for arranging these outings, and all the sponsors including Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, Discover NEPA, Mountain Productions, PSC and Wilkes-Barre City. Ever since the levee was upgraded to include the access of two gateways along Wilkes-Barre’s River Street, we have urged more use of the spaces crafted along the banks. This is one of the best opportunities to take advantage of that space.

Coal to Scott Bolton’s decision — regardless of how it came about — to skip a preliminary hearing on assault and theft charges. His absence prompted issuance of a bench warrant, and will doubtless add unnecessary cost and time for the justice system. Bolton is best known for a 2003 escape attempt with then-double homicide suspect Hugo Selenski, an escape that made Luzerne County infamous thanks to a picture of bed sheets tied together and dangling from a prison window — right out of a Keystone Kops flick. Bolton was found critically injured on a prison building roof. The current hearing and bench warrant are related to charges that Bolton assaulted a woman in Duryea and stole her cell phone. He’s innocent until proven guilty, of course, but that determination can’t be made when he doesn’t even show up for the process.

Diamonds to the state decision to require mail-in ballots to have the full year printed on the outer envelopes used to return the completed ballot. We have seen more than enough bickering, posturing and legal challenges over the old system, which required voters to complete the last two digits of the year, and frankly it has seemed like kids arguing dibs over a slice of cake with plenty of uncut cake still available. It’s hard to picture how remembering to write two digits on an outer envelope could amount to fraud or any other accusation. This mandate should get rid of the problem once and for all — though we will not be surprised if someone claims printing the full date is somehow bad for democracy.

Coal to the vehicle title transfer agent operating in West Nanticoke who was accused of failing to transfer collected fees to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The missing money was unearthed by a PennDOT Quality Assurance Office audit. The woman allegedly failed to submit $14,604 to PennDOT. It’s a relatively small amount, but the reason she gave for not transferring the fees and taxes was the kicker, claiming she needed “to keep money coming in.” That’s true of any business, but hardly a legal justification for the actions alleged here.