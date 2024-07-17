🔊 Listen to this

Three Geisinger hospitals were recognized for high performance in the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, including two named as a 2024-2025 Best Hospital.

According to a news release, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center were named among the Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania, with Geisinger Wyoming Valley recognized as No. 1 in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions; only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking.

The two hospitals and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton were also named as high-performing hospitals for specific conditions and procedures.

The Geisinger hospitals recognized received high-performance rankings for a variety of specific procedures and conditions, including:

Geisinger Medical Center: Orthopaedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; aortic valve surgery; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; COPD; heart attack; kidney failure; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; pneumonia; and stroke.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center: Pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; COPD; heart attack; hip replacement; knee replacement; lung cancer surgery; pneumonia; and stroke.

Geisinger Community Medical Center: Heart failure; heart attack; knee replacement; pneumonia; and stroke.

The annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings are based on patient outcomes, as well as overall patient experience, hospital staffing and other factors. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.