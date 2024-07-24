🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided legislature (a Democratic majority in the house of representatives, a Republican majority in the state senate) joined to enact two valuable pieces of legislation recently, and both parties should be proud of the bipartisan way these laws were forged.

One law increases transparency and accountability in the Pharmacy Benefit Management industry. The other regulates third party “wholesalers” in real estate sales, often called “we buy houses” operations.

Both PBMs and wholesaler real estate dealers have some merits, theoretically filling needs in a complex world. But there are strong arguments that both have been abused to the detriment of the average customer.

Critics call PBMs the “hidden middlemen” of pharmacy supplies. They negotiate the price of prescription drugs insurance companies pay to the manufacturers, set compensation formularies and determine patient co-pays. PBMs insist they help lower costs. Critics site research that suggests PBMs artificially inflate drug prices and take some of the discounts they negotiate — basically skimming the difference between what insurers pay and pharmacies receive.

And while PBMs insist they help smaller pharmacies survive, critics contend they are forcing them out of business through their deals with big pharmacy chains. Supporting the critics, data from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania says that in 2022, about 540,000 rural Pennsylvania residents lived in “pharmacy deserts” meaning the nearest pharmacy is at least five miles away. Data from other organizations show that since January more than 140 pharmacies have closed in the state, more than half of them independently run.

One of Shapiro’s campaign promises was to reform PBM operations. The new law gives the Pennsylvania Insurance Department authority to regulate PBMs, curbing practices that stifle competition, such as requiring policy holders to fill prescriptions through mail order, prohibiting pharmacies from charging more than a person would pay in cash, and regulating the PBM establishment of networks.

The law regarding real estate wholesalers involves people who buy properties and resell them. If you own property, odds are you routinely receive mailings or phone calls offering to buy it as is, without any explanation of who is buying or why — a far cry from the usual way most people buy houses, visiting, getting appraisals and determining if it fits their needs.

Such third-party deals can be a quick way to unload a property, but critics say some wholesalers use aggressive, high-pressure tactics to get owners to sign sales contracts at prices below what their houses are worth. The new law requires wholesalers to have real estate licenses, which means they will have to follow licensing rules, and that consumers who have problems can take them to the state Real Estate Commission.

The law also requires wholesalers to tell sellers they are involved in a wholesale transaction, have a right to get an appraisal to determine true value of their property, and have a right to legal counsel. The new law also makes it easier to back out of signed deals if problems arise.

The intentions of both laws are clearly good. It’s hard to see any way the law regarding real estate wholesalers can have any negative effects. The PBM regulations, on the other hand, need to be watched closely, to assure the added red tape doesn’t actually cause drug price increases (as some PBMs claim will happen).

But these reform efforts were overdue. And since elderly residents are often the main users of prescription drugs and targets of real estate hucksters, both laws may have a big, positive impact in our aging county population.