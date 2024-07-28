🔊 Listen to this

Homelessness remains America’s dirty little secret, and this week’s massive sweep through an encampment at Kirby Park shows our region is no different.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown was proven absolutely correct in his decision to order the massive clean up of a space that, for most of us, is — as the saying goes — out of sight in plain view. The space in question lies on the river side of the levee trail that so many use in the park. People could walk or bike past it daily without noticing it, at least mostly.

But as images from our news partners at WBRE TV clearly show, the camp — and more importantly, all the detritus and waste that accompany human occupation — had gotten dangerously out of hand. A space that should serve as riparian buffer ready to take on a rising river had simply become over-populated.

There was a second detriment: trails in the area that should be green, riverside walks for residents became less accessible.

“The current situation needs to be remedied,” Brown said when announcing the planned clean up in advance. “It presents significant health and welfare issues for area residents who use the park, and city first responders who receive frequent calls to that area.”

During the clean up, truckloads of garbage proved the health threat was real, both to those living amid it and anyone near by.

Brown promised that “Once this process is completed, the area will be posted, and any violations of current city regulations will be immediately and strictly enforced” stated Mayor Brown.”

One hopes so, but that promise also shows the catch to any effort emptying of homeless camps — something that happens periodically throughout the region, though without the fanfare or visibility of this particular operation.

Displacing homeless people obviously does not eliminate homelessness. They didn’t magically find a permanent place to live.

Brown listed emergency shelters and a helpline for those being forced to move, and promised support for those programs. But the reality as that those of us who have a place to stash our stuff and rest our heads rarely give a thought to the homeless unless we run into them at an inconvenient time or place.

It is too easy to assume someone is taking care of them, or that they are where they are by personal failure. Neither is usually true. Everyone needs to remember that, while homelessness can be a consequence of bad choices, it is often a case of circumstances beyond the person’s control.

Think of how many people you know who life pay check to pay check, and how fragile their living situation is because money is tight. The loss of a job, a sudden expense like a medical emergency or major repair, a car breakdown when the car is essential to staying employed — for many people, homelessness is just one tragedy away.

We as a society need to figure out how to do more in addressing the problem, ranging from social services necessary for those who may need help overcoming problems to affordable housing to, yes, support of the shelters that try to keep people off the streets.

We hope Mayor Brown succeeds in keeping the cleaned-out area free of any future encampments, though history says we will see another camp spring up, if not during his tenure then under a successor — It seems to be too tempting a place for the homeless to call home, and for most of us to forget about.

But we also hope society as a whole can find ways to start admitting homelessness is a long-term problem needing long-term attention.