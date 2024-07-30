🔊 Listen to this

Come explore the 102nd West End Fair! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. There will be free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2 p.m. and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission. Don’t forget rides are an exciting part of the midway and food is a favorite feature with many mouthwatering options.