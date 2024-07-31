🔊 Listen to this

For Kaitlyn Carroll, finding out that her business, The Salted Pixie Holistic Sanctuary and Healing Center, was voted Best Kept Secret in the Times Leader’s Best of Lackawanna County reader’s choice awards was a very moving experience.

“It’s an honor because one of the biggest pillars we have is community and that connection with people. To feel like the community actually recognized that is exceptionally validating,” said Carroll.

Located on Highland Boulevard in Archibald, The Salted Pixie, which Carroll co-owns with Tiffany Carroll — no relation — offers a wide variety of services to relax the body and mind, provide inner peace and heal trauma through mediation, yoga and even group retreats.

The business offers sessions for kids as well as adults and there’s also an option to book private events.

Since opened six years ago, The Salted Pixie has continue to expand its services and recently opened a second location in 2022, located in Clarks Green, called Flowers in Her Hair, a head spa and salon, which specializes in botanical hair care.

The end goal across both locations is the rejuvenation of the body and spirit.

“We live in a world that is very fast paced and very demanding. Everything that happens — your body files it away. It does keep score of everything. If you’re not grounded and you’re not taking the time to connect with your body, you’re not even aware of how much you’re carrying,” Carroll explained.

One of the most popular services is something called salt therapy, which Carroll described as a “transformative experience” that helps improve respiratory health, skin health and promotes general mind-body wellness.

The therapy takes place in a salt cave, which is a specialized room with an HVAC system and a hallow generator, which takes pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride, or salt, and it blows it into the atmosphere of the room.

“The room is lined with pink Himalayan salt and it has a beautiful mural of a fairy portal on it,” Carroll explained. “We also light salt lamps and we have candles going.”

There’s also tons of blankets and pillows throughout the room as well as zero gravity lounge chairs and hammock swings.

One of their newest salt sessions is called Rage and Rest, which combines a traditional salt session with some rage releasing techniques, like screaming into pillows and throwing salt bombs while heavy metal music plays.

The idea behind Rage and Rest is to allow people, especially women, to release pent up emotions in a safe space, free from judgement.

“Especially as women, you know, we walk around every day just swallowing a lot of emotions down and those get stuck in the body,” Carroll said. “It’s a really great girls’ day package. I think it just really brings people closer together.”

The Salted Pixie first opened in 2017, when Tiffany was looking for holistic ways to treat her daughter’s asthma as well as her own chronic illness, Fibromyalgia.

It was around that time when Carroll began going to The Salted Pixie for moon meditation classes.

“I actually was working in banking at the time. I had a 13-year-old banking career that I never thought I was gonna leave,” she said.

But Carroll really believed in the business that Tiffany was building. She wanted to become apart of it and help it expand.

“I was entirely captured by the place and the magic,” she said.

Carroll officially left banking in 2021 and described the experience of owning a business as” the most fulfilling, terrifying, beautiful roller coaster ride.”

Through it all, The Salted Pixie has continued to expand its footprint in the community. Carroll hopes to organize more retreats in the future and get involved with even more community events.

‘We’re branching out as much as we can. It’s something that we both are really passionate about,” Carroll said. “Hopefully we won’t be a secret much longer.”