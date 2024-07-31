🔊 Listen to this

The 12-ton eagles atop the four columns of the Market Street Bridge have been topic of conversation in these pages for decades. Our favorite may be a 2003 piece about a deep freeze that began “It was cold enough for jokes like “The Market Street Bridge eagles were replaced by penguins.” A variation: “The Market Street Eagles flew south for the winter.”

Former Mayor Tom McGroarty once used the big birds as a substitute for the old “a bridge in Brooklyn” joke about saps falling for con men. “If you think you can do it for $1 million, I could sell you the eagles on the Market Street Bridge.”

A 1996 article noted that the designer of early bridge plans, Wilkes-Barre native Thomas Henry Atherton, envisioned galloping horses atop the limestone pylons — considerably less suitable for cold-weather jokes, though more amenable to actually applying blankets to the animals.

Anyone who regularly visits area art displays surely has noticed how popular the eagles are among local painters and photographers. A 1995 article described a work by Wilkes-Barre artist John Pacovsky depicting one of the massive eagles coming in for a landing.

“A statue could become real if you believed it could,” he said. “How many children have looked at those eagles and fantasized about them flying.” This was six years before the release of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, with its life-saving giant CGI eagles.

The concrete raptors have also been points of concern over the years, with vegetation growing around them spotted from the ground, and gaps discovered between the eagles and the columns during close-up inspections (the latter have never been deemed a structural concern).

More recently, as Michael Valenteen and two employees of his company Valenteen Renewal Services voluntarily power-washed masonry monuments on the courthouse lawn — the mist in the morning sun created a striking sight — he proposed that the eagles could be his second target, assuming he could get both government approval and a lift to the aerie heights.

All of which demonstrate how iconic this taloned tetrad are to our area. They serve as sentries to the Diamond City’s most scenic gateway. They make eye catching backdrops to concerts along the river and parades marching to Wilkes-Barre Public Square, and they commonly nest in logos such as one developed for the 2019 Wilkes-Barre Half Marathon.

Staff writer Ed Lewis sparked these recollections when his weekly “Look Back” feature for July 22 focused on what we suspect is an oft repeated question: “Do the four eagles on the Market Street Bridge pylons have names?”

The short answer seems to be no, though as the bridge approaches its 100th anniversary (it opened in 1929), odds are we know less about the span’s history than we could. A naming of the eagles may have happened, at least informally, some time in those decades.

However, as the story notes, each pillar was given a motto prior to the opening. “County adopts bridge mottoes. Words to be cut into granite arches indicative of Wyoming Valley’s History,” a headline read on New Year’s day in 1929. The mottoes were Perseverance, Prosperity, Patriotism and Progress.

To those tired of the endless TV commercials touting the “Three Ps of life insurance” please don’t harsh our observation that this makes the eagles the “Four Ps of Wyoming Valley.” And if you wanted to name the eagles, three of these lend themselves instantly to monikers (or at least, nicknames): Percy, Prospero and Pat.

“Progress” seems a bit more problematic — though babycenter.com lists “progress” among results of a search for “Names starting with ‘pro’.” And maybe we should just go with that.

After all, with an eye always to a better future, who wouldn’t welcome a chance to let “Progress” roost in their realm?